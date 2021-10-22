Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a new low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Friday.

The weather disturbance was spotted 525 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 3 a.m., weather specialist Joey Figuracion told TeleRadyo.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, he added.

The LPA is unlikely to become a tropical cyclone but it may bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Caraga, Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas, Figuracion said.

Batanes and Cagayan may have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

