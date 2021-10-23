MANILA—Lagundi and tawa-tawa are effective in easing COVID-19 symptoms among mild to moderate virus patients, the science department said Saturday.

Science Undersecretary Rowena Guevarra said aside from lagundi (chaste tree) and tawa-tawa (asthma plant), virgin coconut oil could help treat virus symptoms.

The official explained that based on their clinical trials, lagundi, the plant also commonly used to treat cough, helped ease the loss of smell or anosmia among virus patients.

Loss of sense of smell has become a telltale sign of COVID-19 and possible mark of infection.

The separate clinical trials on lagundi was concluded in August, while the comprehensive data of the study on virgin coconut oil (VCO) has been published on the Journal of Functional Foods, Guevarra added.

VCO, on the other hand, helped decrease the viral load by 60 to 90 percent, while it also helped stopped the progression of severe COVID-19 symptoms.

"Na-conclude ng ating team na ang lagundi safe nang gamitin for symptomatic treatment of mild COVID-19 cases for those without comorbidities," Guevarra said.

(Our team concluded that lagundi is safe to use for symptomatic treatment of mild COVID-19 cases)

Meanwhile, symptoms among mild to moderate COVID-19 carriers "disappeared" after the 3rd to 5th days when they were given the tawa-tawa food supplement, she said.

The study on tawa-tawa, an approved herbal supplement, had 172 random COVID-19 positive patients.

"Masasabi natin na itong (we can say that these) 3 locally available na food supplement at saka locally available na herbal medicine at supplement ay makaka-provide ng symptomatic relief sa COVID-19," Guevarra said in a public briefing.

While the clinical studies have yet to directly establish its anti-viral properties, Filipino scientists have established what these 3 supplements could do to alleviate symptoms.

Other countries are also interested in the clinical trials, which is why should the trials yield positive results it could help farmers who plant these directly through exports.

"Madami kaming nare-receive na inquiry . . . Sila rin nagbibigay sila ng scientific names na pinu-pursue nila at inaaral na ng researchers," Guevarra said.

(We have received a lot of inquiry . . . They gave scientific names that they are pursuing and these are being studied by the researchers.)

The country's total reported COVID-19 cases reached 2,751,667 on Saturday, of which 63,051 are still active, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

