No Traslacion: Manila cancels grand procession of Black Nazarene image for 2021

NO TRASLACION: The Manila City government is canceling the grand procession of the life-sized image of the Black Nazarene in January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the first time that the annual traslacion, which draws millions of devotees every year, has been canceled.

The Black Nazarene is a life-sized image of a dark-skinned, kneeling Jesus Christ carrying the Cross enshrined in the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in the Quiapo district of the City of Manila, Philippines. Millions of Filipino Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo every Jan. 9 to join the annual procession of the Black Nazarene which is believed by many to be miraculous.

Mayor Isko Moreno earlier said the annual traslacion could be canceled next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is no harm in having none for a year or two. Because there still a hundred years, 50 years, 20 years, ten years, five years... to continue to practice 'yung pamana, 'yung kustumbre at 'yung pamamanata," he said.