LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Quinta, threatens to pound Bicol

At 2:00 PM today, the Low Pressure Area East of Mindanao developed into Tropical Depression #QuintaPH.



Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued starting at 5:00 PM today. pic.twitter.com/AcQYNV5UE7 — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) October 23, 2020

MANILA— A low pressure area east of the Philippines intensified into Tropical Depression Quinta on Friday afternoon and threatened to slam into Luzon, the state weather bureau said, just days after an earlier weather system caused flooding and forced thousands to evacuate.

Quinta was 880 kilometers east of Surigao City at 4 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and 55 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

This image from PAGASA shows the forecast track of tropical depression Quinta.

This year's 17th storm will "slowly" move northwest on Friday. It will turn westward and strengthen into a tropical storm by Sunday, and make landfall over Bicol on Monday.

It is likely to emerge over the West Philippine Sea the following day, said the weather bureau.

Quinta has yet to affect the weather over any portion of the country, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

People walk in floodwaters in Caluag Town, Quezon province, Oct. 21, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office - Caluag via Reuters

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Pepito (international name: Saudel) forced at least 6,000 people to flee to safer ground in provinces south of Manila.

In Quezon province, photographs showed widespread flooding and boats used to ferry residents to dry ground. There have been no reports of casualties.

Pepito was 900 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte at 3 p.m., said PAGASA.

The storm's trough or extension is bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte will experience the same weather condition due to the tail-end of a cold front, said the weather agency.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines has suffered particularly heavy rainfall following the onset of a La Niña weather system, which is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

The country is battered by roughly 20 tropical storms annually. - With a report from Reuters