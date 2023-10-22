A fire broke out on a tanker vessel in Batangas port. Photos courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Southern Tagalog A fire broke out on a tanker vessel in Batangas port. Photos courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Southern Tagalog A fire broke out on a tanker vessel in Batangas port. Photos courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Southern Tagalog

MANILA (UPDATED) — One person was killed in a fire that hit a motor tanker vessel moored in Batangas port on Sunday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard Southern Tagalog said.

PCG personnel have recovered the dead body from MT Sea Horse near the port.

Videos showed black and white smoke billowing from the fire-stricken ship as authorities put out the blaze. The cause of the fire was not immediately reported.

Authorities declared the fire out as of 11:08 a.m.

Fire hits tanker vessel in Batangas port. Video courtesy of Batangas PPA

—Report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News​