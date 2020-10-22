Heneral kinondena sa 'mala-death threat' na red-tagging kay Liza Soberano

Umusok ang social media matapos umano ang red-tagging ng isang heneral sa aktres na si Liza Soberano. File

MAYNILA— Pinutakte ng batikos nitong Huwebes ang militar, partikular na ang isang heneral nito, dahil sa ginawa umanong red-tagging sa aktres na si Liza Soberano, na inilarawan pa ng ilang senador at grupo na tila "death threat."

Pinuna ng netizens, rights groups, at mga mambabatas ang sinabi ni Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) sa Facebook na huwag daw iugnay si Soberano sa komunismo, pero sa parehong pahayag ay tila iyon ang mismong ginawa ng naturang opisyal.

"Let us not red-tag Liza Soberano. It's not fair to her... Is she an NPA? No, of course not. Not yet.... The choice is yours Liza. Don’t follow the path Ka Ella Colmenares (Locsin) took in the underground and NPA Quezon. I am sure Angel Locsin and Neri Colmenares will not tell you this," babala ni Parlade.

Nagsimula ang red-tagging kay Soberano nang magsalita siya sa Gabriela Youth online forum noong Oktubre 13, kung saan emosyonal niyang tinalakay ang mga karahasang nararanasan ng mga kababaihan, kabilang ang mga kabataan.

Pero nitong Huwebes, pumalag ang kampo ni Soberano sa sinabi ni Parlade.

"We denounce in the strongest terms the 'red-tagging' of our client, Ms. Liza Soberano in some social media platforms... Ms. Soberano remains to be apolitical. She does not support nor antagonize any person’s political views. The important point here is respect for others, a virtue she has conscientiously practiced all her life," sabi ni Jun Lim, legal counsel ng aktres.

Pati ilang netizens, nabulabog sa sinabi ni Parlade.

"Antonio Parlade Jr.'s rabid red-tagging of Liza Soberano is not a simple act of falsely accusing someone of being an armed rebel: he is publicly sending a death threat—and the military has been doing this to unarmed activists and human rights defenders since time immemorial," sabi ni Philip Jamilla ng grupong Karapatan.

Maging mga mambabatas, hindi pinalampas ang anila'y red-tagging at "mansplaining" ni Parlade kay Soberano.

"Her courage to speak out against gender-based violence amid the intensifying culture of impunity should be admired rather than silenced and criticized... Hindi terorismo ang paglaban sa abuso," sabi ni Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas.

"Huwag mong gamitin ang kapangyarihan mo bilang heneral upang takutin at pagbantaan ang mga kababaihang ito. Your threats and harassment are unacceptable. By silencing them, pinapalampas mo ang karahasan, panggagahasa at pangaabuso na nararanasan ng napakaraming Pilipino. This is a shame to your rank and to the PMA," sabi ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

"We will not forget this. Tatandaan ko ang lahat ng mga ito at paghandaan mo ang susunod natin paghaharap sa Commission on Appointments. Hindi ko ito kayang palampasin," babala ni Hontiveros.

"Parlade and his ilk imputes that celebrities, the youth, lumads and others cannot think on their own and see who are the ones oppressing and exploiting them and that they have to fight for their rights so that they would not be trampled upon," sabi naman ni House Deputy Minority leader Carlos Isagani Zarate.

"Ano ba ‘yan? Nakipagkwentuhan lang si Liza, binantaan na ng kamatayan. Siya na nga ang binastos at binantaan ng rape, tatakutin pa? These threatening statements are uncalled for and unprofessional and should be called out," sabi naman ni Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Samantala, pati artists group, binatikos si Parlade dahil sa anila'y isang uri ng pananakot.



"This leap of logic is not a statement of concern for Liza’s rights. It is another way of intimidation and red-tagging, plain and simple. Parlade should retract his statement and apologize immediately," ayon sa grupong Concerned Artists of the Philippines.



Dinepensahan naman ng Palasyo ang naging babala ni Parlade.

"Ang isyu po, iyong posibleng pagsasamantala ng mga komunista sa mga adbokasiya ng mga personalidad gaya nina Liza at Catriona, pero wala po kaming problema doon sa mga sinasabi nila Liza at Catriona dahil ang ating Presidente sinusulong ang karapatan ng kababaihan," ani Palace spokesman Harry Roque.