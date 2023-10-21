How 'easy money' lured pyramid scam victims

The lure of "easy money" and sweet talk of Armando Naga led people to invest their money and fall prey to a scam, the victims said.

"The way sila makipag-usap sa amin talagang convincing makikita mo talagang maco-convince ka talaga na totoo lahat ng sinasabi nila kaya kami nagtiwala kami tao lang din kami nangangarap umaasa na kumita yung pera naming sa kanila," said one victim.

Naga was arrested by the police Friday at a hotel in Manila by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maria Luisa Leslie Gonzales of Branch 225 of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court for Estafa.

He is currently detained at the DSOU custodial facility while the police are still looking for his wife Leah Naga, who is also a suspect in the case.



Talking to the media Saturday afternoon in Parañaque following Naga's arrest, one scam victim said he took a chance on the suspect's scheme because of the mounting bills he had to pay.

"Ganito lang kabilis yun sir eh kung ikaw meron kang pera ipapasok mo yung pera sa kanila in 15 days kikita bakit hindi mo subukan sir, 15 days lang yun sa ibang kumpanya nagagawa namin yun two months pa bago kami kumita sa kanya 15 days lang kaya kami nagbakasakali kami sir na yung perang ilalagay namin eh kumita ng ganun kabilis dahil kami marami din kaming binabayaran. Marami rin kaming kailangang paggamitan sa pera namin kaya nagbakasakali kami sir," he said.

More than P19 million was the total amount of money invested in Naga's scheme by the victims' groups present in Parañaque.

Aside from Naga's "Power of 10" and "Monoline," the victim cited other schemes created by the suspect.

"Meron kasi sir na sinasabi siya na double the money, may one month, may 15 days eh kahit sino naman sir pagka ganung double the money ma-attract talaga sa ganung investment," said the victim.

The victims initially doubted the schemes, but they said the offer was too tempting to pass.

"Nag-alinlangan naman kaso may pinapakita sila na ganun may nangyaring ganun na naging double," said one victim.

Naga did not directly recruit them but it was upon the invitation of friends. Upon giving their money, they never saw it again and Naga went into hiding.

"After naming magpasok biglang nagkakaroon sila ng mga delay delay kesyo naipit daw sa bangko na hindi pa pumapapsok yung pera hindi pa nawiwithdraw. Ang dami nilang delaying tactics hanggang sa wala na silang balita sa amin, nalaman namin na yun nga tumakbo na sila," he said.

He told to Naga to stop his schemes as they ruined the lives of the people. "Ang masasabi lang namin sana tigil tigilan mo na yung ganyang klaseng trabaho kasi maraming buhay yung nasisira eh."

The victim called all other people that fell prey to Naga's investment scam to come forward.

"Sa lahat ng grupo namin na nakakapanood dahil nahuli na si Armando magsama sama tayo magtulungan tayong lahat para magkaroon na rin tayo ng peace of mind, pagtulungan natin ito para sa ganun maiwasan ng ganitong klaseng tao na manloko pa sila sa kapwa nila," he said.

