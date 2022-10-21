Overloading caused bridge collapse in Pangasinan: mayor

A portion of Carlos P. Romulo bridge in Barangay Wawa in Bayambang, Pangasinan collapses Thursday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Bayambang MDRRMO

Two overloaded trucks carrying a load of 40-50 tons caused the collapse of the Carlos P. Romulo Bridge in Bayambang, Pangasinan Thursday, the mayor said.

Mayor Nina Jose-Quiambao said initial investigation by the Department of Public Works and Highways and the provincial engineer determined that overloading caused a portion of the bridge to collapse.

"Meron pong warning sign doon na 20 tons lang ang pwedeng makarga ng bridge pero if I'm not mistaken, dalawang truck po kasi yung nagpass during that time. Mahigit 40-50 tons po yung nagpass," she said in an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

She said she is also checking reports that the bridge was either first constructed in the 1970s and then "re-engineered" in the 1990s or was actually built in the 1990s.

"May kalumaan na rin po yung bridge," she said.



The local government is currently working with the DPWH and the Provincial Government of Pangasinan for the construction of a temporary pathway or footbridge while the bridge is being fixed.

The local government has also arranged free transportation from Brgy. San Vicente to the Bayambang Municipal Hall and vice versa for affected students, workers, and individuals.