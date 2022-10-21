This PAGASA photo shows tropical depression Obet at 4:50 p.m. Friday.

MANILA — Tropical depression Obet slightly intensified on Friday afternoon as it approached Batanes province, PAGASA said.

The tropical cyclone was 75 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes at 4 p.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 70 kph gusts, said the state weather bureau.

"Obet is forecast to track generally westward until tomorrow and its center is likely to pass over or very close to Batanes between this late afternoon and tonight," PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

PAGASA added that moderate to heavy with at times torrential rains could lash Batanes and the Babuyan Islands starting Friday night until Saturday morning.

It said light to moderate with at times heavy rains can be expected over mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely," the weather agency warned.

The tropical cyclone is still predicted to gradually intensify and become a tropical storm between Friday night and Saturday morning.

"Further intensification is likely once the tropical cyclone moves over the West Philippine Sea," PAGASA said.

The weather forecaster kept wind signal no. 1 over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (covering the towns of Santa Ana and Gonzaga).

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for 39 to 61 kph winds within the next 36 hours.

Moving at 20 kph, Obet will leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday.

