Mga poste ng kuryenteng nakaharang sa kalsada pinaaaksiyunan ng mga senador

Nakaharang ang isang poste ng kuryente sa pinalawak na kalsada. Office of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

Pinaaksiyunan ng mga senador sa National Electrification Administration (NEA) ang mga poste ng kuryenteng naiwan sa gitna ng kalsada matapos ang mga road-widening project.

Sa pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang 2021 budget ng Department of Energy, na siyang may hawak sa NEA, sinita ang mga posteng hindi pa rin naililipat mula sa mga road-widening project ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na natapos na.

Iginiit ng mga senador na problema sa buong bansa ang mga poste, na bukod sa obstruction o harang sa kalsada ay delikado rin umano para sa mga motorista.

"I would therefore conclude that the attention is not that sufficient in order to solve this problem at a faster rate which is causing so much inconvenience and safety issue," ani Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

"In the proper order of things, dapat bago mag-road widening, ilipat muna nila 'yong poste kasi isipin niyo, gawa na 'yong kalsada, iuusog 'yong poste, so may butas doon ngayon," sabi naman ni Sen. Nancy Binay.

Paliwanag ni NEA Administrator Edgardo Masongsong, may mga electric cooperative na nauna nang naglipat ng mga poste bago gawin ang mga road-widening project.

Mayroon din aniyang memorandum of agreement o kasunduan ang DPWH at mga electric cooperative para sa paglipat ng mga posteng tatamaan ng road-widening projects.

"[The] DPWH [is] providing the funds for the relocations and the relocations are ongoing," ani Masongsong.

"While in some areas, there are problems on cooperation, but in some areas, the electric cooperatives did not even wait for DPWH to construct the roads but already relocated some poles," paliwanag ni Masongsong.

"At this point in time, there are electric cooperative who have been claiming for the reimbursement of the expenses incurred for the relocations of the poles," aniya.

Iginiit ni Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian na may pondo namang inilaan ang DPWH para sa relocation kaya lumalabas na ang dahilan ng problema ay ang kawalan ng koordinasyon.

"It made the road widening actually useless because the poles of electric utilities are virtually in the middle of the widened road," ani Gatchalian, chairman ng Senate committee on energy.

Ayon kay Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, higit P1 bilyon ang inilalaan ng ahensiya kada taon para itabi ang mga poste pero hindi basta-basta ang relocation.

"Siyempre kami, kung puwede lang ilipat agad pero siyempre iniisip din namin ’yong mga consumer kasi kapag tinanggal agad ‘yong poste, mawawalan naman ng kuryente," ani Villar.

Pinagsusumite ng mga senador ang NEA ng detalyadong mapa ng mga poste na nakatayo pa rin sa mga road-widening project upang makita kung gaano kalala ang problema.

Humihingi naman ang Senado ng action plan sa NEA para tugunan ang isyu.

— Ulat ni Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News