MANILA — The management of the Manila South Cemetery on Friday said it is anticipating more visitors in this year's All Saints' and All Souls' Day compared to last year.

According to Manila South Cemetery Director Jonathan Garzo, this is due to the relaxation of previous COVID-19 restrictions.

"Dahil wala na tayo restriction ngayon unlike nung last year po talaga, medyo may mga restriction tayo partikular po sa mga matatanda at mga bata at 'yung mga walang vaccine," said Garzo.

Because of this, the cemetery's management ensured that they are prepared for the observance of the holiday.

"Actually, nakaraang linggo pa po kami nagsisimula, naglilinis... paglalagay po ng mga additional na pailaw po para mas maliwanag at lahat po ng iba pang pangangailangan pati pag-aaspalto po ng mga kalsada," Garzo added.

Garzo also reminded people on the rules and regulations within the Manila South Cemetery, including items that are prohibited inside the cemetery.

"Strictly no vendors po tayo, wala rin po papayagan na makapasok na mga sasakyan, maliban lanag sa mga kasamahan po namin para sa logistics po dito, siyempre mga baril, matatalas na bagay, yng mga gamit pang sugal po, bawal alak, pati mga alagang hayop, hindi rin papayagan ngayon," he explained.

"Mas maganda magbaon ng pagkain, pero yung mga vendors naman po are allowed po sa labas, pero nung initial meeting po namin sa Makati LGU, pinapakiusapan ko po sana na hangga't maaari, yung mga vendors sa labas ay nasa one side lang," Garzo added.

Because it falls under the jurisdiction of the City of Manila, the local government of Manila and the Manila Police District will oversee security inside the cemetery, while the Makati local government will ensure security outside it.

The Makati LGU will also designate parking areas outside the cemetery.