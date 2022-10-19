Signal No. 1 raised in Northern Luzon areas due to Obet

PAGASA image

MANILA - PAGASA has raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 in some areas in Northern Luzon due to tropical depression Obet.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Obet was last sighted at 805 km east of extreme northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55 kph gusts

The state weather bureau raised TCWS No. 1 in the following areas, where strong winds might cause minimal to minor threat to life and property:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

"The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of Obet is Wind Signal No. 2," the agency noted.

PAGASA said that on Friday early morning through Saturday morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely in Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

"Prior to the arrival of tropical cyclone rainfall, the shear line may bring at times heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next 24 hours," it added.

Obet may traverse extreme northern Luzon or the northern portion of mainland northern Luzon between Friday evening and Saturday morning, according to PAGASA.

"Obet is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category by tomorrow evening or on Saturday early morning (i.e., during its passage over or near the Luzon landmass). Further intensification is likely once Obet reaches the West Philippine Sea," it said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.