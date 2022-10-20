Officials of the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) hold a press conference for the 10th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit in Pasay City on Oct. 20, 2022. They say a shift to EVs will cost motorists less especially with the rising price of oil products. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Electric vehicles are not the future because they're already here.

This was highlighted at the opening of the 10th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit held in Pasay City on Thursday.

Exhibitors, manufacturers and enthusiasts gathered for a car show featuring the latest models of e-vehicles in the country.

In a press conference on the sidelines of the event, manufacturers and industry leaders invited motorists to make a big shift and go electric, especially now that gasoline prices keep on rising.

"If you're running a vehicle with an internal combustion engine, you're spending P550 for 100 kilometers. For an electric car, to charge 100 kilometer range, it would cost you P240. Price is half compared to gasoline. For diesel, it's more. It's how you convert people to electric," said Ferdie Raquelsantos, chairman of the Electric Vehicles Association of the Philippines (EVAP).

Aside from this, the Philippine government is offering more incentives to people using e-vehicles, including number coding exemptions.

"May discount din sa LTO registration aside sa coding exemption... May incentive. Users have charging stations and free parking para ma-encourage ang mga tao na bumili ng EVs," said Edmund Araga, president of the EVAP.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said almost 20,000 e-vehicles have been registered as of 2021, based on their record.

This is expected to balloon further following the passage of Republic Act 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or EVIDA, earlier this year.

The EVIDA is geared towards reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels.

