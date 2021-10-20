DOJ releases matrix on 52 cases of drug war deaths

Coroners pass through crowds as they carry 1 of the 3 bodies of drug pushers killed in a buy bust operation in Pandacan Manila on July 21, 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Department of Justice on Wednesday released a 20-page information table on 52 cases involving deaths during police anti-narcotics operations in the country.

Of 52 drug war cases the DOJ reviewed, majority were buy-bust operations. The suspects allegedly drew their guns and resisted arrest but some medical reports showed suspects tested negative for gunpowder nitrates.

In many cases, there were no ballistics or paraffin tests, autopsy report, death certificates, SOCO reports or other documents on record, the report showed.

Some of the suspects sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The DOJ said around 150 policemen were involved in the 52 cases. They were found administratively liable and meted penalties ranging from reprimand and suspension to demotion and dismissal from service.

The National Bureau of Investigation is now conducting case build-up for possible criminal cases.

JUST IN: PH Justice dept releases information on 52 drug war cases it reviewed based on PNP records. In this and the next 4 tweets, see the list of names and details about the killings. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/tfS8ZFVeFX — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) October 20, 2021

The cases covered by the DOJ's second drug war review were from all over the country. Only a few cases were from the National Capital Region where most of the thousands of drug war killings were recorded.

Not indicated in the table released by the DOJ are the names of the police officers involved in the 52 drug war cases it reviewed.

As the agency pointed out, 1 of the 52 cases did not appear to be drug-related while another 1 did not involve the death of a suspect.

This is the first time the DOJ released information since it started its drug war review in February 2020. The agency has yet to release similar information on the over 300 cases it reviewed under the first drug war review.

—With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News