Weather disturbance over PH Sea intensifies into tropical depression 'Obet'

MANILA—The weather disturbance over the Philippine Sea has intensified into a tropical depression named Obet, the state weather bureau said early Wednesday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the tropical cyclone intensified at 2 a.m. while 1,055 km east of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55kph gusts.

The weather agency said that from Friday evening through Saturday morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan in the same period.

From Saturday morning through afternoon, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may fall in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and the northern portions of Abra and Ilocos Sur.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

The bureau said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals may be raised in some areas in northern Luzon Wednesday night or Thursday at the earliest.

"Nevertheless, the prevailing northeasterly surface windflow will bring strong to gale-force winds over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next 24 hours," it said.

"The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of Obet is Wind Signal No. 2."

Obet may traverse areas in extreme northern Luzon or the northern portion of mainland northern Luzon between Friday evening and Saturday morning, PAGASA said.

The tropical cyclone may intensify into a tropical storm category by late Friday or early Saturday, it added.

"Further intensification is likely once Obet reaches the West Philippine Sea," PAGASA said.

