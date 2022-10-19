Obet may become tropical storm this weekend: PAGASA

This PAGASA photo shows tropical depression Obet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MANILA — Tropical depression Obet, which is last located east of northern Luzon on Wednesday afternoon, is predicted to intensify this coming weekend, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

"Obet is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category by late Friday or early Saturday," PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

"Further intensification is likely once Obet reaches the West Philippine Sea," it added.

Wind signals might be raised in parts of northern Luzon Wednesday night or Thursday morning "at the earliest," the weather agency said, with No. 2 being the highest possible wind signal during the storm's passage.

Obet was located 920 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 4 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and up to 55 kph gusts.

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone decelerated while moving west-southwestward over the Philippine Sea.

It is now moving at 10 kph.

WEATHER OUTLOOK

The shear line will bring moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Batanes, PAGASA said in its 24-hour weather bulletin issued at 4 p.m.

Metro Manila and the remaining parts of the country, meanwhile, may be lashed with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, it said.

