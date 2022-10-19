Marcos Jr. leads San Juanico Bridge lights show

MANILA - A colorful lights and laser show on Wednesday illuminated the iconic San Juanico Bridge which connects Samar and Leyte provinces, with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. gracing the event.

The P80 million Spark San Juanico Aesthetic Light and Sound Show project is considered the first of its kind in the country.

The program, which began in 2015, was a tourism initiative meant to build a positive image of Samar and generate awareness of the province as a tourist destination.

In his speech in a later program in Sta Rita, Samar, Marcos commended the collaboration of the national government and the local government of Samar in enhancing the 2.164 kilometer bridge as a vital road network and tourist attraction.

He said the bridge holds a special place in his heart as it is one of the flagship projects of his late father and namesake, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“It was my father who spearheaded the inauguration of the bridge. So you can all imagine how genuinely delighted I am to be present to witness the lighting as your President,” he said.

Marcos expressed hope that the lighting project will further boost economic development in the area, as well as speed up the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism sector of Eastern Visayas and nearby areas.

“I look forward to the economic opportunities to be simulated by this, as well as other Spark Samar initiatives in the near future,” the president said.

“In the coming days, this bridge and its vibrant lights will welcome motorists, will welcome visitors who will cross it as a welcome site for those seeking relaxation or release. But for now, I share a childlike excitement with you as we have watched the bridge light up the night and show us all its splendor and glory in the night,” he added.

