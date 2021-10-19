MANILA — The COVID-19 alert system first tested in Metro Manila will be expanded to several areas from Oct. 20, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The following alert levels will be up over the following areas from Wednesday until Oct. 31, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

This screen shot from a slide show presented by Roque shows alert levels that will take effect from Oct. 20 to 31

Indoor dining will be limited to fully vaccinated individuals at 10 percent of venue capacity under Alert Level 4, 30 percent under Alert 3, and 50 percent under Alert 2. It will be allowed at 100 percent in areas under Alert 1, Roque said in a press briefing.

Takeout or delivery is allowed at 100 percent capacity at any alert level, he said.

For gyms and fitness studios, workers should be fully vaccinated, group activities will be banned, and clients should wear anti-virus masks indoors, Roque said.

Their indoor operations are allowed at 10 percent of capacity under Alert 4, 30 percent under Alert 3, and 50 percent under Alert 2, he said.

More details to follow.



