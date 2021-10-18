Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – More than 1,500 children have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with 2 minors reporting side effects of allergy and hypertension, the Department of Health said Monday.

“We have a total of 1,509 children that were already vaccinated,” Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

“So ito naman po’y isang magandang pakita na ang talagang ating mga magulang tsaka yung ating mga kabataan ay talagang may kumpiyansa dito sa ating bakuna,” she added.

(This is a good sign that parents and children alike have faith in our vaccines.)

She also noted that only a few adverse reactions to the vaccines were reported to them.

“Itong nai-report naman sa atin ay dalawa ay about anxiety, anxiety-related, meron po isang nag-allergies pero pagkatapos ay natugunan agad at natapos din naman, at meron naman pong isa na parang nagkaroon ng pagtaas ng presyon, but after two hours nag-stabilize,” she explained.

(We received two reports of anxiety-related effects, one had allergies but was attended to right away, and another one had a slightly elevated blood pressure, but the patient stabilized after two hours.)

Vergeire said they are now looking at ways to improve the vaccination process for minors before this is rolled out to vaccination centers in various local government units.

“Meron ho tayong nakalinya na, na gagawin natin na pagkatapos nitong mga nasa ospital na ginawa natin, we will be rolling out into our local government vaccination centers. So siguro po in two to three weeks titingnan natin kung puwede na po sa ibang lugar.”

(We have lined up a number of activities that we will do after this rollout to hospitals, because we will be rolling this out to local government vaccination centers. So maybe in two to three weeks we can see if this is ready for implementation in other places.)

The Philippines on Friday began the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 with health risks in an expansion of its jab coverage against COVID-19.

Children with any of 11 comorbidities that the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines cited, are eligible for vaccination, the Department of Health earlier said.

The list of conditions include autoimmune disorders, neurologic conditions, metabolic and endocrine conditions, cardiovascular disease, obesity, HIV infection, tuberculosis, chronic respiratory disease, renal disorders, and hepatobiliary.

The inoculation program will expand to 17 hospitals in Metro Manila beginning Oct. 22, according to the DOH.

--TeleRadyo, 18 October 2021