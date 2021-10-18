MANILA - The Makati City government on Monday warned against the unauthorized use of the city's seal after a report surfaced that a mall in Saudi Arabia is selling "Air Binay 3.0" sneakers.

"This is not in any way related to the city government of Makati and DepEd Makati," the Makati LGU said in a Facebook post.

"We warn individuals and groups that there are legal actions in the unauthorized use of Makati City seal, as we commit to serve the #ProudMakatizens with transparency."

Dubbed the "Air Binay" shoes after former vice president and former long-time Makati mayor Jejomar Binay, the shoes became a viral sensation after they debuted in 2018.

Last year, Makati Mayor Abby Binay, a daughter of the former vice president, gave away sneakers dubbed "AB 3.0" to public school students.



