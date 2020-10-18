Philippines' virus tally breaches 356,000 as 2,379 new cases confirmed

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 2,379 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 356,618.

The Department of Health also reported 14,941 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 310,158.

This meant that the country has a total of 39,908 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fifty more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 6,652.

Quezon City had the most number of new cases at 172, followed by Rizal Province with 147, Bulacan with 136, Caloocan City with 117, and Cavite with 101.

The country’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 39.67 million people and caused over 1.1 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 8.1 million infections and over 219,000 deaths.

India follows the US with almost 7.5 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 5.2 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 153,000 COVID-19 fatalities.