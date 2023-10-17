Marcos Jr names air force general as new PSG head: Palace

FILE - The Presidential Security Group (PSG) headquarters facade at the Malacanang Complex in Manila on August 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Philippine Air Force (PAF) Brig. General Jesus Nelson Morales as the new commander of his security detail, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Morales would replace Brig. General Ramon Zagala, who was commander of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) since Marcos, Jr. assumed the presidency last year.

Zagala was appointed as the commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Civil Relations Service, according to Garafil. Transmittal papers have yet to be released to the media.

The Press Secretary has yet to respond to ABS-CBN News' queries on what prompted the change of leadership.

