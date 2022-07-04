Col. Ramon Zagala answers a few questions from the media during the National Heroes' Day exhibit in Taguig City on August 25, 2019/File

MANILA - Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala on Monday assumed command of the Presidential Security Group, the first PSG commander under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Zagala, who will also serve as Marcos' Senior Military Assistant, replaced Brig. Gen. Randolph Cabangbang.

"Zagala is a certified VIP Protector as he is a graduate of VIPA Protection Course and held various positions in the PSG during his junior years," a press release from the PSG read.

Zagala was part of the PSG's first Light Armor Company from 1997 to 2000, and served as an aide-de-camp to former President Joseph Estrada.

Before being named as the commander of the PSG, Zagala served in the following units of the Philippine Army:

- company commander, Charlie "Conqueror" Company of the 24th Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Division

- battalion commander, 28th Infantry (Kamagong) Battalion

"Col. Zagala is a seasoned combat officer with 33 encounters against the enemy that spans all levels from team leader, platoon, company and battalion commander," the statement read.

He has also trained in Australia and the United States for various career and specialization courses, it read.

Zagala comes from a family of military officials. His father, Maj. Gen. Rafael Zagala, was Army chief from 1972 until 1975 during the presidency of Marcos' father and namesake, and was reportedly among the "Omega 12" picked by the late dictator for the implementation of Martial Law.