MANILA — Quezon City remains the Philippines' wealthiest city in terms of assets, a 2021 report from the Commission on Audit (COA) showed.

According to the COA report, Metro Manila's largest and most populous city has assets totaling P451.007 billion.

Cebu, meanwhile, also retained its place as the country's richest province, with assets of up to P215.27 billion.

The town of Carmona, Cavite is also the country's wealthiest town with P6.211 billion worth of assets.

The figures are included in the 2021 Annual Financial Report for Local Government prepared by COA, as mandated by the Constitution and the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines.

The report covers financial statements of 1,676 or 97.7 percent of the 1,715 local government units, consisting of 81 provinces, 1,488 municipalities, 22,680 barangays and the Bangsamoro government composed of 21 ministries and offices.

COA listed the following places among the country's wealthiest:

CITIES

Quezon City: P451.007 billion

Makati: P238.561 billion

Manila: P65.252 billion

Pasig City: P51.176 billion

Taguig: P36.116 billion

Cebu City: P33.343 billion

Mandaue: P33.006 billion

Mandaluyong P31.44 billion

Davao City: P26.555 billion

Caloocan: P23.383 billion

PROVINCES

Cebu: P215.27 billion

Rizal: P30.637 billion

Batangas: P29.705 billion

Davao de Oro: P23.211 billion

Bukidnon: P19.455 billion

Negros Occidental: P10.025 billion

Ilocos Sur: P17.907 billion

Iloilo: P17.399 billion

Isabela: P16.419 billion

Palawan: P16.108 billion

MUNICIPALITIES

Carmona, Cavite: P6.211 billion

Limay, Bataan: P4.794 billion

Silang, Cavite: P3.738 billion

Cainta, Rizal: P3.393 billion

Taytay, Rizal: P3.274 billion

Binangonan, Rizal: P3.141 billion

Caluya, Antique: P3.11 billion

Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur: P3.044 billion

Cabugao, Ilocos Sur: P2.966 billion

Rodriguez, Rizal: P2.915 billion

In COA's 2020 report, Quezon City had total assets amounting to P452.333 billion while Cebu province had P213.005 billion.

Limay, Bataan was the wealthiest municipality in 2020, with total assets worth P4.463 billion while Carmona, Cavite was at 8th place with total assets amounting to P2.471 billion.

The annual financial report for local governments was

submitted by COA Officer-in-Charge Roland Pondoc to the offices of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on September 29.