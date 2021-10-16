200,000 more Pfizer vaccines delivered to Philippines

Grabbed from PTV 4's Facebook video

More than 200,000 doses of government-procured Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrived Saturday night.

This was hours after the arrival of 720,000 vaccine shots, the largest shipment delivered to the country by Russian brand Gamaleya Institute.

Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, National Task Force against COVID-19 special adviser, thanked the US for the delivery of the Pfizer vaccines.

"In behalf of (vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.), we would like to thank the US and the Pfizer product that we've been able to received today there are also arrivals in Davao and in Cebu together with the shipment this will be used for our vaccination of our.. under 18 which is currently started yesterday," Herbosa said.

"So Pfizer and Moderna are the two vaccine brands that are approved for 12 years old up . . . So we will be using this for our adolescent children's vaccination."

The vaccines arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 at 9:30 pm.

US Embassy Political Officer Kevin Riley said: "The 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine have arrived here tonight, we're so happy that . . . This is going to be able to save lives of thousands of Filipinos from COVID-19."

Besides Herbosa and Riley, also present during the delivery of the Pfizer vaccines were NTF director Francel Margareth Taborlupa, NTF medical consultant Dr. Maria Paz Corrales, and health director Maria Soledad Antonio.

This pushed the total COVID-19 vaccine jabs delivered to the country to more than 91.2 million.

This week, the government expanded its inoculation program to the general population and individuals with health risks aged 12 to 17 years old.

Galvez also this week reiterated that the country's COVID-19 vaccine supply is "no longer an issue" so far.

The government has fully vaccinated nearly 24 million out of its target 77 million, while some 27.5 million have received their first dose as of Thursday. — Reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News