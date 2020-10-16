Magnitude 5.2 quake hits Occidental Mindoro; aftershocks expected

Phivolcs image

MANILA - A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro early Saturday morning, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic temblor occurred 4:06 a.m. approximately 21 kilometers northeast of Looc, Occidental Mindoro with a depth of 12 km.

Instrumental Intensity 4 was recorded in Calatagan, Batangas; and Tagaytay City, Cavite while Intensity 3 was felt in Carmona, Cavite; Marilao, Bulacan; and Talisay, Batangas.

Instrumental Intensity 2 was also experienced in Plaridel, Malolos City, Calumpit, and San Rafael, Bulacan; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Bacoor City; Marikina City; Muntinlupa City; Las Pinas

City; and Quezon City.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are likely to occur, but damage to structure is not expected.