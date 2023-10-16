Supreme Court to use AI technology in courts

The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be utilized in every court as part of various innovations within the judiciary.

In his speech during the gathering of development partners and other stakeholders for Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, Gesmundo said AI-enabled platforms for self-help and public assistance services will be deployed in precincts and courts.

“The kiosks will assist the public as to court processes and procedures, provide answers to some of their queries, and the like,” Gesmundo said.

The strategic plan aims to establish new frameworks and approaches in the judiciary sector for the delivery of responsive and real-time justice.

“The experience of developing countries has proven that technological advances can assist in improving institutional reforms and enhancing their impact,” Gesmundo said.

A group of court stenographers asked Gesmundo about their jobs as the judiciary strengthens its digital capabilities.

Gesmundo, however, emphasized that digital transformation in the judiciary also relies heavily on its people.

“Court employees serve as the very backbone of our judicial system,” Gesmundo said, and assured stenographers will not lose their jobs while court personnel will be trained to retool their skills for the digital shift.

"The text to voice AI will not eliminate the job of our stenographers but will make them more efficient and reliable," Gesmundo said.

