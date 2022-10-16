MANILA — Several groups on Sunday put up their own cooking show to showcase food products made by Pinoy farmers and fishermen in celebration of World Food Day.

LOOK: Marking the U.N. World Food Day today, fishers, farmers, and and food security advocates hosted an alternative cooking show that promotes local, and rejects imported fish, rice, vegetables, and other agri products. pic.twitter.com/pl10yLt4xn — Pamalakaya Pilipinas (@pama_pil) October 16, 2022

The groups held the said cooking show to entice the public to buy local goods instead of imported ones.

Earth Island Institute Philippines regional director Trixie Concepcion lamented the country's rising food prices amid a lack of supply.

"Sa buong mundo, sine-celebrate ang World Food Day. Pero sa Pilipinas, parang mayroon tayong World Foodless Day... Kaya kami ay nagtataka kasi tayo ay isang agricultural country… pero kinukulang tayo ng basic na pagkain,” Concepcion said.

“So nagtipon-tipon kami ngayong araw… kasi tingin namin dapat magkaroon ng pagtutok para magkaroon ng food sovereignty and sustainability,” she added.

The show featured local food like galunggong, red rice and, vegetables sourced from Filipino farmers and fishermen instead of imported fish and vegetables.

Supporting local produce means addressing problems on food security most countries are currently facing.

And for Concepcion, importation is not the answer.

“Ang sagot po diyan ay develpoping ng ating food local food production systems,” she said.

Advocates are also encouraging the public to buy local products like galunggong.

For her part, farmer Cecilia Rapiz said: “Iyong produkto ng mga magsasaka binabarat ng mga traders, kaya bumabagsak ang ating mga produkto."

The groups also called on the government to support local manufacturers by selling their products directly to consumers.

“Kung nagagawa ito ng NGO, mas lalo pang magagawa ito ng gobyerno. Ang mga NGO kulang ang resources.. kung ang gobyerno seseryosohin ang maayos na distribution system, tingin namin maaayos ang kakulangan ng pagkain,” Concepcion said.

