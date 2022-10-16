An Agroecology Fair was organized by the National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates (NNARA)-Youth in UP Diliman, Quezon City for the commemoration Sunday of World Food Day. But for NNARA-Youth, it is World Hunger Day amid what they view as a food crisis being experienced in the country. Photo courtesy of NNARA-Youth

MANILA (UPDATE) - A bike rally and an Agroecology Fair were organized in Quezon City for the commemoration Sunday of World Food Day.

But the organizer, the youth peasant advocacy group National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates (NNARA)-Youth, says "World Hunger Day" is the appropriate label amid what they view as a food crisis in the country.

"The country, under President and concurrent agriculture secretary Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is celebrating the World Food Day today in line with United Nations. Peasant organizations and food security advocates rightly mark this day as World Hunger Day to drum up the ironic reality that our food producers experience the worst poverty and food insecurity in our country,” Zoe Caballero, NNARA-Youth National Chairperson, said in a statement.

World Hunger Day is traditionally held every May 28th.

The group organized the "Padyak Kontra Kagutuman", which was held from Commonwealth Avenue to UP Diliman.

Bikers from various organizations took part in the activity and made known their calls for the Marcos Jr. administration to address the food crisis.

In UP Diliman, the Agroecology Fair was set up to drum up the call to support local food production and enact a genuine agrarian reform program to resolve what organizers say as the chronic food and agriculture crises in the country.

“As peasant advocates, we strongly demand the Marcos administration to genuinely support our local farmers and strengthen local production by implementing a genuine land reform program, which at its core will implement free land distribution,” Caballero said.

“As long as Marcos Jr. continues his leisurely lifestyle while neglecting the demands of farmers for land and production subsidy, hunger will continue to escalate."

Booths of various farmers and advocacy organizations showcasing their organic produce and technology were set up at the fair, which will be held the entire day.

Farmers from Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Bulacan brought vegetables and fruits grown from collective farming.

The campaign “Kanin, isda, at iba pang likha ng bansa, idepensa!” was relaunched during the event, featuring discussions from peasant leaders, academics, and youth sector.

Farmers leaders from different regions shared their plights and demands.

Various bands and indie artists are also set to perform at the day-long activity.

As an alternative to the existing policy framework in food and agriculture, the Agroecology X network is forwarding a comprehensive 8-point “food system agenda,” for which they are gathering online signatures in a petition.

The agenda has the following points:

1. Stop the liberalization and foreign domination on food

2. Implement genuine land reform

3. Achieve just prices and wages

4. Strengthen Filipino agriculture and develop rural and national industries

5. Fund Filipino food

6. Ensure sufficient and immediate support in times of calamity

7. Promote farmer-led research and development

8. Advance the people’s democratic rights

- with report from Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News

