Singapore minister confirms Marcos watched F1 Grand Prix

MANILA — Singaporean Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng on Monday confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to the city state over the weekend to watch the F1 Grand Prix.

Tan said he met Marcos on the sidelines of the race, as well as Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and other officials from Cambodia and Saudi Arabia.

“Happy to meet various Heads of States, Ministers and foreign dignitaries including Bongbong Marcos… to affirm our bilateral economic relationships and strengthen collaborations in energy cooperation as well as exchange views on manpower policies on the sidelines of the race,” Tan said in a social media post.

“I hope everyone had a chance to soak in the Singapore Grand Prix activities, whether it is the race or lifestyle experiences happening in town and within our community,” he said.

Hours after Tan posted his picture with Marcos in Singapore, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles confirmed Marcos’ weekend trip to Southeast Asia’s lone first world country.

“Naging produktibo ang pagdalaw sa Singapore ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” she said in a Facebook post.

“Pinagpatibay niya ang mga pangunahing usapan sa huling state visit sa bayan na ito at pinagpatuloy ang panghihikayat sa pag-invest sa bayan ng Pilipinas,” she said.

Reporters have been trying to confirm Marcos’ trip to Singapore since last week, but Malacañang officials said that they had “no information yet” about the matter.

Several groups have criticized Marcos for spending the weekend at one of the world’s most expensive races. The event also happened a few days after Super Typhoon Karding devastated several provinces in Luzon, destroying billions-worth of agriculture and infrastructure in its wake.