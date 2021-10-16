According to the NTF Against COVID-19, the day's shipment from Russia's Gamaleya Institute is the largest the country received so far. Screenshot from PTV

MANILA (UPDATE)—The Philippines on Saturday afternoon received 720,000 more COVID-19 vaccine shots manufactured by Gamaleya Institute, the largest shipment so far from the brand Russian, authorities said.

The plane carrying the additional Sputnik V virus shots arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 past 4 p.m. via Emirates Airline Flight EK 332.

A total of 360,000 doses will be used for first dose, while another 360,000 shots are meant for 2nd doses, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

This pushed the total COVID-19 vaccine jabs delivered to the country to more than 91 million.

This week, the government expanded its inoculation program to the general population and individuals with health risks aged 12 to 17 years old.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez also this week reiterated that the country's COVID-19 vaccine supply is "no longer an issue" so far.

The government has fully vaccinated nearly 24 million out of its target 77 million, while some 27.5 million have received their first dose as of Thursday. — Reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

