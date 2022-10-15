Austria tatanggap muli ng Pinoy nurses

VIENNA - Matapos ang halos apat na dekada, muling nagbukas ang Austria para sa Pinoy nurses. Ayon sa Austrian Chamber of Commerce, mangangailangan ang bansa ng may 75-libong healthcare workers.

Isa ang Pilipinas sa mga bansang maaring tumugon sa pangangailangang ito.

Historic salo-salo

Katunayan, nagsimula na ito kamakailan.

Sa makasaysayang salo-salo sa Philippine Embassy sa Vienna, nagkaroon ng simple pero nakahulugang pagtitipon para sa pagbabalik ng Filipino nurses sa work force ng Austria. Dumalo sa pagtitipon ang pitong Pinoy nurses, mga kinatawan ng embahada, Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recruitment agencies, Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) at iba pang stakeholders.

“This welcome breakfast is dedicated to our very own Filipino nurses fresh from the Philippines,” sabi ni Maria Corina Buñag, labor attache, POLO-Milan.

Mismong ang chief ng International Skilled Workers Offensive ng Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry ang sumalubong sa Pinoy nurses.

“I think it is a great opportunity for Filipino nurses because we have in Austria a huge demand for skilled labor especially in the health sector. We expect in the next 8 years a demand of 75,000 health care workers. So we are very happy and proud to welcome these Filipino nurses in Vienna,” sabi ni Mag. Maximilian Buchleitner ng Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Maging ang European- based recruitment agency na gumagabay sa Pinoy health workers, nagpapasalamat sa mabilis na pag-arangkada ng programa ng pagbubukas ng oportunidad sa trabaho para sa Pinoy health care workers.

Handa rin silang umalalay sa mga Pilipinong nais mag-apply sa kanilang agency.

“With the experience that we gain from the pilot program now, we can extend, we can scale it. We have training capacities in the Philippines. We teach and we want to also deploy hundreds of nurses in the next couple of years,” sabi ni Matthias Hallerbach, C and C Human Resource Development.

Lahat ng mga bagong dating na nurses ay made-destino sa isang private home care facility sa Upper Austria, apat na oras ang layo sa Vienna. Bago sumabak sa trabaho dadaan sila sa orientation at paghahasa ng kanilang kaalaman sa German language.

Handa naman ang foundation na umagapay sa Pinoy health workers na gusto ring makasama ang pamilya sa Austria.

“We are happy to have Filipino nurses here in Austria. We offer them a good place to work here so that they can work and stay for us permanently and their families are also welcome. They have a secure job here in Austria and good working conditions (Isinalin sa Ingles mula Aleman),” sabi ni Doris Kollar-Plasser, Regional Chief, Stiftung Liebenau.

Kaya ng Pinoy

Payo ng mga bagong dating na nurses sa mga balak mag-apply sa Austria: seryosohin ang pag-aaral ng wikang Aleman.

“Yung pag-learn ng German, ‘yun ang mahirap kasi nag-work pa kami. Tapos yung online class namin, yan yung mahirap na part,” sabi ni Kathe Cabrera, Pinay nurse mula Cebu.

Nahirapan man, nakaya nila ang mga hamon. Kaya rin daw ng mga Pinoy na sasabak dito.

“So ini-expect that we can improve our German language especially since we are already here in Austria and we would be able to stay longer here and enjoy our time,” sabi ni Hillary Reginio, mula Davao.

Buo rin ang kanilang loob na harapin ang anumang hamon o adjustment.

“Malamig, pero I think we can manage,” sabi ni Ronnel Ann Alfonso, taga-Rizal.

“Ini-expect namin na magkaroon kami ng kaunting culture shock at the start, pero as Filipinos, I know we can easily adapt din. And we know that Austria has a better health care system than the Philippines,” wika ni Cherry Mae Bayaca, taga-Makati.

“We expect that we can adapt well naman since we have the Philippine Nurses Association here. So, I think we can do this,” sabi ni Leslie Larga mula Taguig.

Handa naman ang embahada na umalalay sa mga pangangailangan ng nurses. Taong 1973 nagkaroon ng kasunduan ang Pilipinas at Austria sa pagpapadala ng Pinoy nurses na nag-expire naman noong 1985.

Sa tala naman ng embahada, may mahigit anim na libo na ang Filipino nurses at Pinoy caregivers sa Austria.

Para sa mga interesadong mag-apply, bisitahin ang website ng Philippine Embassy sa Vienna o makipag-ugnayan sa POLO Milan.

