MANILA – Senator Manny Pacquiao said he will respect the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on drug war killings in the Philippines should he become president in 2022.

Asked if he will allow the ICC to conduct its probe into President Rodrigo Duterte, Pacquiao said, “Nirerespeto natin yung imbestigasyon ng ICC dahil miyembro po tayo diyan.”

“Unang-una, hindi po tayo tututol diyan dahil karapatan po nila bilang miyembro tayo ng international community, dapat natin din igalang ang kanilang mga proseso.”

(We respect the ICC investigation because we are a member of it. First of all, we will not object to that because that is their right. As a member of the international community, we must respect their processes.)

Asked what he will do if the ICC tries to arrest Duterte, Pacquiao said: "Pagdating sa mga ganyan, dahil sa nirerespeto natin yung imbestigasyon ng, investigation ng ICC, rerespetuhin din natin..."

In September, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber “granted” the ICC Prosecutor’s request to proceed with its probe of the drug war in the Philippines from July 2016 when Duterte took office until March 16, 2019 when the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute which created the ICC took effect.

Palace officials, however, have repeatedly said that the Philippines won’t cooperate in the international body’s investigation.

A lawyer said, however, that ICC can still gather evidence on the Philippines' war on drugs without setting foot in the country.

--ANC, 15 October 2021