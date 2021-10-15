MANILA— An additional batch of more than 1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Friday night as the country started vaccinating minors.

Vials of the US-made vaccine arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City past 9 p.m.

Of the newly arrived COVID-19 jabs, 862,290 will remain in Metro Manila while 141,570 will be sent to Cebu and 64,350 will be delivered to Davao.

The recent shipment was part of the 2,290,860 Pfizer-BioNTech jabs purchased by government through the help of the Asian Development Bank.

The US-manufactured vaccines that have not yet been delivered will arrive on Saturday, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said.

The government earlier Friday began the pilot implementation of coronavirus vaccination of teens aged 15 to 17.

The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 was one of the first brands to be granted emergency use authorization for minors by the Food and Drug Administration.

The country earlier Friday received 844,800 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine donated by the German government.

— Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

