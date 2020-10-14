Ofel changes track, makes 4th landfall over Marinduque

PAGASA said weather system Ofel changed track and made landfall over Marinduque Wednesday night. PAGASA Facebook page

MANILA— Tropical depression "Ofel" changed track Wednesday night, and made its fourth landfall over Marinduque, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA said Ofel made landfall over Torrijos, Marinduque at 7:45 p.m.

It made its third landfall over Burias Island Wednesday noon, after making its second landfall over Matnog in Sorsogon at 6:00 a.m., and its initial landfall in Can-avid, Eastern Samar at 2:30 a.m.

According to PAGASA's latest weather bulletin, Ofel's center was estimated 55 kilometers northeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro at 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is now moving northwestward at 30 kph.

The storm is forecast to move west-northwestward or northwestward between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, passing close or over Batangas or the northern portion of the Mindoro provinces, before emerging over the West Philippines Sea.

Ofel is also forecast to remain a tropical depression within the next 12 to 24 hours, but may intensify into a tropical storm while over the West Philippine Sea.

Ofel will bring moderate to heavy rains over Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the northern portion of Quezon, Aurora, Bataan and Bulacan, PAGASA said.

Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon will experience light to moderate rains, with at times heavy rains, because of the storm, while Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and most of Mindanao will have similar weather conditions due to the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA.

The weather bureau warned of possible flooding, flashfloods and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall in areas susceptible to these hazards.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in the following areas of Luzon, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops, and down banana plants:

Batangas

Laguna

Cavite

Rizal

Quezon

Metro Manila

Bataan

Calamian Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

the western portion of Camarines Sur(Cabusao,Libmanan,Pamplona,Pasacao,Sipocot,Lupi,Ragay,Del Gallego)

Burias Island

The weather agency expects Ofel to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.