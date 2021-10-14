MANILA - Partido Reporma standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Thursday said he would leave the matter of the Marcos family's ill-gotten wealth up to courts, noting that the "rule of law will prevail" should he win in the 2022 presidential race.

"We won't delve on the issues involving other candidates," Lacson said in the online edition of the "Pandesal Forum" when asked about his stance on the ill-gotten wealth of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his family.

Marcos' namesake son, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., is among his opponents for the presidency in next year's elections.

"Mayroon tayong mga korte, mayroong rule of law. Kung ano ang mga lalabas na kautusan ng mga korte, 'yun ang ipu-pursue. We will treat it objectively and fairly," he said.

(The courts are there, there is rule of law. Whatever the decision of the court is, that is what we will pursue. We will treat it objectively and fairly.)

Lacson said he and Senate President Vicente Sotto III - his candidate for vice president - have agreed to remain "colorblind" in their campaign.

"We prefer to be colorblind... Political colors symbolize divisiveness," the senator said.

"Mas maganda na 'yung nakadiretso na lang tingin namin, what is good for the people," he said.

(It is better for us to just look straight ahead, what is good for the people.)

Last month, the Sandiganbayan - the Philippines' anti-graft court - ordered a bank, allegedly owned by the Marcos family, to pay the government around P96 million and $5.4 million in ill-gotten wealth.

The bank was also ordered to pay another set of bank certificates, recovered from the Marcoses when they landed in Hawaii in 1986, amounting to $5.435 million.

