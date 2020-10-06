PCGG yet to recover almost P100 billion of Marcos' ill-gotten wealth — lawmaker

The late dictator Ferdinand Marcos (center) poses with members of his family on January 15, 1986, namely: his wife Imelda; eldest daughter Imee and her husband at the time, Tomas Manotoc (right); youngest daughter Irene and her husband Greggy Araneta (left); son Bongbong (behind Marcos); and Marcos' grandchildren Luis (on his lap), Alfonso (Irene's lap) and Borgy (left), carried by Ferdinand and Imelda's adopted daughter, Aimee. Malacañang handout/AFP

MANILA— The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) has yet to recover some P99.6 billion worth of the Marcos family's alleged ill-gotten wealth, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

Bulacan 1st District Rep. Jose Antonio Sy Alvarado, in defense of the agency's budget at the House of Representatives, said the amount also accounted for 88 cases filed against the family of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

One of the cases filed also involve some P1.8 billion worth of the family's jewelry, Alvarado said.

Despite the recent string of losses in various cases, the PCGG continued to pursue the cases involving the Marcos family's alleged ill-gotten wealth, he added.

The PCGG, the agency tasked with recovering billions of dollars plundered by Marcos and his allies, had recovered a total of P170 billion in the past 30 years.

Alvarado hoped that the proceeds of the government's win in the pending cases could be immediately used to help the poor.

He also said while the agency wanted to expedite the cases, both sides were entitled to due process.

The Marcoses also amassed an estimated $5 to $10 billion, or more than P500 billion, in ill-gotten wealth, based on the World Bank-United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s Stolen Asset Recovery report.