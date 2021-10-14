MANILA— "Ipaglaban Mo" host Jopet Sison will replace veteran broadcaster Noli De Castro as Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candidate, the party said in a statement, Thursday.

Aksyon Demokratiko confirmed Sison's inclusion on their Senate slate a day after De Castro withdrew his certificate of candidacy for senator due to "personal reasons" and a "change of heart."

Aside from working on his legal program aired on ABS-CBN, Sison was a Quezon City councilor for 6 years, served as assistant general manager of the National Housing Authority (NHA) from 2001 to 2005, and was president of the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) from 2006 to 2012, the party said in a statement.

Sison, a former Quezon City chairman of the Liberal Party, ran for Quezon City vice mayor in 2019 under ruling PDP-Laban, but lost to Gian Sotto, son of Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

