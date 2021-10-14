First Miss Universe UAE all set in November

ABU DHABI – Preparations are underway for the first Miss Universe UAE as history is set to unfold on November 7, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with the crowning of the beauty queen in Dubai who will compete in the Miss Universe in Israel this December, disclosed Paula M. Shugart, President of the Miss Universe Organization during a press conference held on the weekend at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Photo: The Miss Universe UAE Counci

“I could not be more pleased to welcome the very first representative from the United Arab Emirates to our globally televised event. The UAE is making a very important time in its history, from the signing of the Abraham Accords, to hosting the World Expo and there has never been a better time to shine a spotlight on the women residing in this country,” stated Shugart.

Miss Universe Organization has tapped Yugen Events led by a Filipino entrepreneur and multi-awarded writer as its partner in the preparation of the first Miss Universe UAE competition.

“It is such an honor for Yugen Events to partner with an organization like Miss Universe, which has been in the industry for 70 years – inspiring and empowering women from all over the world,” said Josh Yugen, Founder & CEO of Yugen Events and President and National Director of the Miss Universe UAE.

The application and casting started on October 7, 2021 via online registration www.missuniverseuae.com. It was reported that the website crashed with more than one thousand applications in one hour.

Selected ladies will be called for personal casting on October 15, 2021. Only 30 ladies will be announced on October 20, 2021 to advance in the show. From October 20-30, the 30 contestants will get to compete in several pre-pageant activities such as photoshoot, runway challenge, commercial shoots, preliminary active wear, evening gown competition and close door panel interviews.

A council was stablished to prepare the competition with the following appointed members:

Josh Yugen – President and National Director, (Founder & CEO of Yugen PR, Yugen Events and Xpedition Magazine)

Furne Amato – Head of Creatives, Fashion & Design (Founder & Creative Director of AMATO Couture)

Maggie Wilson – Creative Consultant (TV host, actress, interior designer & entrepreneur) Afaf Meky – Head of Charities & Philanthropy (Country Manager of Smile Train) Sharihan Al Mashary – head of Communications (First female Emirati Hotel GM in the UAE)

Zel Ali – Head of Compassion and Empowerment (Aiming Higher Advocate-UNHCR UAE)