Palace explains why Feb. 25 not in 2024 holidays list

Hundreds of protesters from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan along with different people’s organizations converge at the People Power Monument along Edsa in Quezon City on February 25, 2023 to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the People Power revolution. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday defended the exclusion of the EDSA People Power Revolution commemoration in the list of holidays next year, saying the event has "minimum socioeconomic impact" as it falls on a Sunday.

Malacañang moved the commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary to Feb. 24 this year in lieu of Feb. 25, to be consistent with holiday economics.

Despite its non-inclusion of the historic event in next year's list of holidays, the Office of the President said it still "maintains the respect for the commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution."

"Such was not included in the list of special non-working days for the year 2024 as February 25 falls on a Sunday," it said.

"There is a minimal socio-economic impact in declaring such day as a special non-working holiday since it coincides with the rest day for most workers/laborers."

February 25, 1986 saw the culmination of the bloodless revolt in the country against the dictatorial rule of Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., father and namesake of the incumbent president.

Rights activists and other groups and institutions typically hold rallies every February 25 in the succeeding years to commemorate the restoration of democracy.