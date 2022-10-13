Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employees receive their Pfizer vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on September 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The release of digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates under VaxCertPH is ongoing despite the expiration of the government's contract with the software developer, the information and technology department said Thursday.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy earlier said the contract for the software provider for VaxCertPH expired on Sept. 30, and they are looking to shoulder its fees for now to keep it running.

"Tuloy-tuloy lang 'yon (operations)... Ang provider ay nagmagandang loob at tinuloy nila ang serbisyo despite na nag-expire na ang kontrata, habang inaayos natin ang budget dahil biglaan ito," Uy said during a televised briefing on Thursday.

(We are continuing the operations... The provider continued its services out of goodwill despite the expiration of the contract, while we sort out the budget for this.)

"Hinanapan natin ng kauukulang budget para ituloy itong VaxCert na ito... Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang registration at tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang issuance ng VaxCert. Wala namang interruption," he added.

(We are looking for budget to continue the VaxCertPH. The registration is still ongoing and we still continue to issue digital certificates. There are no interrruptions.)

"Ang provider ay nagmagandang-loob na magbigay ng tuloy na serbisyo kahit nag-expire 'yung kontrata."

(The provider continued the service out of goodwill despite the expiration of the contract.)

The DICT is preparing to turn the program over to the health department. But because the latter acknowledged it is not yet equipped for the program, the DICT will running the operations until early next year, said Uy.

"Nakiusap sila (DOH) kung maaaring sa susunod na lang na taon. So for the next up to the end of the year or early part of next year, DICT pa rin ang hahawak until such time kaya na nila i-handle," he said.

The Department of Health has yet to respond to media's request for comment as of this story's posting.

The DICT developed VaxCertPH, which was also released as a mobile app, in coordination with the health department.

As of Tuesday, at least 73.3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 20.1 million have received their boosters.