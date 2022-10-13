MANILA — The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the SIM Registration Law will be out 60 days after the measure's effectivity, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said Thursday.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said that even though new measure becomes effective 15 days after its publication Wednesday at the Official Gazette, an IRR would still be needed as its blueprint.

"Kailangan ma-outline doon (IRR) ang mga offenses na magfo-fall under sa ganoong penalty, at proseso ng pag-register kung online o kung hindi kaya ng online... at ano ang proseso," Uy said during a televised briefing.

(The IRR must outline the offenses that will fall under the law and the registration process, including whether online or offline.)

Section 12 of Republic Act 11934, the first law signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., states that the National Telecommunications Commission in coordination with the DICT and other agencies and groups will craft and promulgate an IRR of the measure.

Uy said the registration of new and existing SIMs will be done online, as well as the submission of government-issued IDs with photo for verification of the registrant's identity.

Those who do not have any government-issued IDs must apply to get one, said Uy.

"Mahirap 'yung onsite registration dahil madudumog ng mga tao ang mga location na 'yan at hindi kaya. May 144 to 150 million ang mga prepaid cards na na-issue," he said.

(Onsite registration is difficult because people will flock to the location. There are between 144 and 150 million prepaid SIM cards already issued.)

"Madalian sila pumunta at magpakuha ng ID... Ang suggestion ko, pumunta sila sa PhilHealth or sa SSS or sa PhilPost at kumuha sila ng Postal ID, 'yung mga walang passport or driver's license," he advised.

(I suggest they get a government-issued ID. If they do not have passport or driver's license, my suggestion is they go to the PhilHealth, SSS, or PhilPost to get theirs.)

A person can register multiple SIM cards, but these would need to be properly identified, he noted.

Under the measure, new SIM cards must be activated only upon the registration of the user through a public telecommunications entity (PTE). Existing SIM subscribers, however, must register within 180 days of the effectivity of the law.

The DICT though can extend registration up to 120 days.