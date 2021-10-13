A mayoralty candidate in Mountain Province was arrested after he was allegedly caught with P2.28 million worth of marijuana bricks and leaves at a checkpoint in Sadanga town on Wednesday.

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police identified the suspect as a former policeman and candidate for mayor in Sabangan, Mountain Province in the 2022 elections.

His four companions were also arrested, including a 17-year-old.

Besides the marijuana stash, ammunition for a 9mm gun was also confiscated.

The suspects and confiscated evidence were brought to the Sadanga Municipal Police Station for proper disposition while the minor was turned over to the municipal social welfare and development office of the town.

In a separate operation, P18.4 million worth of marijuana bricks and stalks were also confiscated in Sadanga earlier Wednesday.

Three suspects were also arrested.

— Report from Mae Angelei Daos Cornes

