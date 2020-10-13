UP sets 'mid-semester reading break' in November

A security guard lowers the Philippine flag as the sun sets at the University of the Philippines Oblation fountain in Diliman, Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The University of the Philippines (UP) has scheduled a mid-semester "reading break" in early November to help students and faculty members adjust to the demands of remote learning, which was implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the break, which will be implemented in all UP campuses from November 2 to 6, students can "do advance reading or simply take a break from grappling with heavy course demands... and a high level of COVID-19-induced anxiety," according to an Oct. 12 memorandum from the UP Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.

The memorandum was published Tuesday by the UP Office of the Student Regent.

Meanwhile, faculty members will be given time to reflect on adjustments needed in course delivery and assessment, or to rest from monitoring students, according to the memorandum.

Faculty members are also urged to avoid conducting synchronous sessions and asynchronous activities, and setting deadlines for course requirements, the memorandum read.

UP started classes last September 10 despite a plea for postponement from students over concerns toward remote learning.

Higher education institutions have been implementing remote learning as in-person classes remain indefinitely banned due to the continued threat of COVID-19, which has so far infected over 342,000 in the country.

Some students have cited unreliable internet connectivity and excessive coursework as challenges that have surfaced in their first months under remote learning.