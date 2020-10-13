Court allows political detainee to attend baby's wake, burial

Baby River succumbed to pneumonia on Friday, almost 2 months since she was separated from her detained mother. pic.twitter.com/jShlz4Hl4C — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) October 13, 2020

MANILA - A local court has granted the request of political detainee Reina Mae Nasino to visit the wake of her 3-month-old baby River and attend her burial.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 Judge Paulino Gallegos granted Nasino's request for 3 days continuous furlough to visit her baby’s wake and attend her burial on Friday.

Nasino, who is facing illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges, gave birth to River on July 1 at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, 8 months after her arrest at the office of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in Tondo, Manila in November 2019.

The baby died last Friday while battling bacterial infection at the Philippine General Hospital.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers earlier filed an urgent motion asking the court to reunite Nasino and her deceased daughter River for the last time.