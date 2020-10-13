11 establishments face probe for violating contact tracing guidelines

MANILA - The National Privacy Commission said Tuesday it was investigating 11 establishments after receiving complaints from customers that their personal data was used in other ways aside from contact tracing.

The commission has asked the businesses for an explanation and summoned their data protection officers, said chairman Raymund Liboro.

"Kung kinakailangan ipakita nila ang kanilang system, paano nila ipinatutupad 'yan at bibigyan na rin namin sila ng reminders ng obligasyon nila under the law," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(If needed, they should show their system, how it's implemented and we will also give them reminders of their obligation under the law.)

"Kung 'yan po ay di nila matutugunan, maaari (silang) maharap sa penalties for unauthorized processing."

(If they will not comply, they may face penalties for unauthorized processing [of data].)

Penalties include imprisonment and fines for the establishment's authorities and a cease and desist order for the business to collect data, he added.

Establishments need to dispose customers' personal information after 30 days, according to guidelines from the trade and health departments, Liboro said.

"Collect only what is necessary and disclose only to proper authorities," he told businesses.