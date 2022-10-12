A health worker fixes her face mask at a testing center in Navotas City on August 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – A health advocate on Wednesday urged private institutions to raise the salaries of healthcare workers to address the migration of the country’s medical professionals.

In an online media forum organized by the Department of Health, Dr. Antonio Dans of the Health Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 said the Philippines is the number one exporter of nurses and number 2 of doctors in the world.

“How do we retain them? We need to increase their salaries. We need to standardize salaries. Iba-iba masyado. Meron tayong tinatawag na ‘internal brain drain’ where the public system drains the private system. Ang bababa ng salary ng ating private healthcare system,” he said.

“Sila ‘yung nakukuha sa ibang bansa, ‘yung napakababa ang suweldo. We need to require private institutions to… sila nga ‘yung malaki sumingil eh, gandahan naman nila ‘yung suweldo ng healthcare workers nila.”

There should also be standardized benefits for healthcare workers, Dans added.

Hw said there should be an international treaty on healthcare worker brain drain.

“’Pag merong kinuhang healthcare worker like a nurse here, the recruiting country should pay as twice for the money we invested in that person. ‘Yung ating training is an investment in our health and inaani. Tinatanim natin, inaani ng ibang bansa. And that is totally unfair. So they should pay twice what we pay for the education if these people trained in a public institution,” said Dans, who is also a professor at the University of the Philippines and National Academy of Science and Technology.

In a study, Dans cited some factors why healthcare workers leave the country, including their unemployment, underemployment or being underpaid for their workload, misemployment over job orders and casual positions, and unjust working conditions due to “politicalization” of appointments and non-issuance of magna carta benefits, among others.

He also called for the professionalization of barangay health workers.

“Lagi taon-taon merong bills on that pero walang naipapasa,” he said. “Barangay health workers are our main force…at alam niyo ba ang mga suweldo ng mga iyan kung meron man: P1,000 a month or something ridiculous like that,” he said.

Dans also lamented the compulsory retirement age of 65.

“I retired last week at 65. Parang it is program disability. Puwede pa naman akong tumulong sa ating healthcare workers. May shortage nga eh tapos pagre-retire-rin natin at 65,” he said.

