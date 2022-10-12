Ex-President Rodrigo Duterte attended the "Salamat PRRD" thanksgiving concert at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on June 26, 2022. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA — Former President Rodrigo Duterte spent a total of P4.5 billion in confidential and intelligence funds for 2021, according to the Annual Financial Report of the Commission on Audit on national government agencies.

The report noted that the Office of the President under Duterte spent P2.25 billion on confidential expenses while another P2.25 billion was spent on intelligence expenses.

The report is prepared annually by the commission, as mandated by the Constitution and the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines.

A total of P9.02 billion was spent by the national government for confidential and intelligence expenses, with P3.995 billion for confidential expenses and P5.086 billion for intelligence expenses.

The confidential and intelligence expenses of the Department of National Defense amount to P1.860 billion (P1.838 billion intelligence and P22.25 million confidential) while the Department of the Interior and Local Government totals P908.45 million (P848.45 million intelligence and P60 million confidential).

The Department of Transportation also spent P6.85 million on confidential expenses and P10 million on intelligence expenses.

Other government agencies have the following confidential expenses:

1. Department of Justice P258.21 million

2. Department of Finance P60.625 million

3. Department of Foreign Affairs P31.74 million

4. Department of Social Welfare and Development P20.038 million

5. Department of Environment and Natural Resources P15 million

A copy of the financial report was received by the office of President Bongbong Marcos on September 29, 2022.

The report can be downloaded from the COA website.

