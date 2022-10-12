Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on February 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

The OCTA Research Group on Wednesday said it sees a continuing downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region.

In a report, OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said the seven-day positivity rate in the region dropped to 17.3 percent as of Oct. 10, from 19 percent a week ago or Oct. 3.

However, this is still 3 times higher than the 5-percent benchmark set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The weekly growth rate was at -16 percent.

“Let's hope the downward trend continues the rest of the year,” David said.

The healthcare utilization rate in the capital region is still in the safe zone at 37 percent, according to David.

The Department of Health on Tuesday said it is seeing encouraging signs that could pave the way for the lifting of the country’s state of calamity.

"Sa tingin ko, with this plateauing of cases, improved vaccination coverage and minimal na severe and critical admissions in hospitals, we can recommend to the president itong lifting itong state of calamity," Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

