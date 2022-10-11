Home  >  News

DOH sees COVID-19 trends plateauing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2022 01:53 AM

The Philippine health department sees encouraging signs that could pave the way for the lifting of the country’s state of calamity.

But health authorities want to proceed with caution. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2022
 
