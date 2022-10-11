DOH sees COVID-19 trends plateauing
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 12 2022 01:53 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, DOH, Department of Health
- /video/news/10/12/22/survey-86-pct-of-pinoys-believe-fake-news-a-problem
- /sports/10/12/22/pvl-chery-tiggo-glad-to-start-conference-with-win
- /sports/10/12/22/ncaa-balanced-lyceum-edges-arellano
- /video/business/10/12/22/ph-shares-snap-3-day-losing-streak-rise-to-5847
- /entertainment/10/12/22/vice-ganda-responds-to-feedback-on-ivanas-look-in-film